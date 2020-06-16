WELCOME TO BALWYN
Choosing the right nursing home in Balwyn is no easy feat. We’ve tried to take most of the challenge out of it by providing a top level of care in a centralised location. Our team of highly trained registered nurses love being able to help out the community and have a passion for aged care Balwyn can depend on. This attitude stems from the family values instilled in us from our Indian heritage combined with our Australian upbringing. This is why we treat all residents like our own family and take the time to get to know them and their needs, as well as what would make them feel more comfortable and at home with us. Your family member is our number one priority.
in-house catering
We strive to ensure our residents feel at home from the moment they walk in the door. One of the keys to that is providing nutritious, tasty comfort food. Our menu is constantly changing to add variety and allow everyone to enjoy their favourite meal every now and again. We take pride in being a nursing home Balwyn residents can come to and find food they love. Our in-house catering team is professional and can cater to any dietary requirements, whether they’re religious such as halal, for personal beliefs such as veganism or could be harmful, such as allergies and intolerances. At our nursing home, Balwyn locals will know that their family member’s beliefs and needs are catered for and respected.
When looking to move a family member into aged care, Balwyn residents should look for somewhere that will stimulate their minds as well as their bodies as much as possible. While we’re aware that every resident that comes to us has different needs, particularly when it comes to palliative care, Balwyn residents are all treated with respect and encouraged to engage in our activities. Some of the entertainment options available include:
- Road trips to visit new and exciting places
- Special guests and entertainers who can provide light entertainment
- A library where they can spend hours browsing
- Foxtel as an optional extra
- And much more
Here at Vermont Aged Care, we believe in aged care Balwyn residents can rely on to keep their aging family members safe, happy and comfortable. If you’re considering us as your nursing home Doncaster or respite care, Balwyn locals or families in the broader area can get in touch with us by calling 9873 5300 and speaking to one of our friendly team. If you’d rather get in touch by email, we can be reached at info@vermontagedcare.com.au and someone will be in touch with you as soon as possible. Feel free to ask any questions so we can address your concerns and ensure you’ve picked the right aged care near Balwyn for your loved family member.
