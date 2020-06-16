WELCOME TO BALWYN

The nursing home Balwyn knows and trusts

Choosing the right nursing home in Balwyn is no easy feat. We’ve tried to take most of the challenge out of it by providing a top level of care in a centralised location. Our team of highly trained registered nurses love being able to help out the community and have a passion for aged care Balwyn can depend on. This attitude stems from the family values instilled in us from our Indian heritage combined with our Australian upbringing. This is why we treat all residents like our own family and take the time to get to know them and their needs, as well as what would make them feel more comfortable and at home with us. Your family member is our number one priority.