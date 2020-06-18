WELCOME TO Box Hill

The aged care Box Hill residents deserve

Finding aged care in Box Hill for a family member can be a difficult process. It’s a difficult adjustment for the resident moving in and we understand that it can also be particularly stressful to find the right fit for the family. That’s why we strive to make this as easy as possible. At Vermont Aged Care, Box Hill residents are cared for by a team of registered nurses like they’re our own family. We believe in quality care and respect for every resident. We value any input they have that comes from a lifetime of experiences and knowledge, and therefore are able to offer the level of care they really want. Our family focus is what sets us apart from any other nursing home Box Hill has on offer.