Finding aged care in Box Hill for a family member can be a difficult process. It’s a difficult adjustment for the resident moving in and we understand that it can also be particularly stressful to find the right fit for the family. That’s why we strive to make this as easy as possible. At Vermont Aged Care, Box Hill residents are cared for by a team of registered nurses like they’re our own family. We believe in quality care and respect for every resident. We value any input they have that comes from a lifetime of experiences and knowledge, and therefore are able to offer the level of care they really want. Our family focus is what sets us apart from any other nursing home Box Hill has on offer.
Movies and TV shows often paint nursing homes as dreary places, but this is certainly not the case at Vermont Aged Care Box Hill families can visit their family members staying with us and join them in one of the six comfortable common areas including the courtyards, library, dining room, lounge and activities room. Just make sure you don’t come when they’re out on one of the many day trips we offer! Keeping both the mind and body as active as possible is important when a person is aging. That’s why we also offer a range of other in-house activities and entertainment. From time to time, we arrange special guests for light entertainment, while our library provides a number of other options.
When a new resident arrives at Vermont Aged Care, Box Hill families can rest easy knowing we’ve created a tailored plan for their health care. We’ll do an assessment before anything else and then establish a plan going forward. We know that no two people are the same, and therefore our plans are all uniquely created. As the elder’s needs change, we’ll make adjustments to ensure their care is always suitable. We also include various other allied health services, which are commonly utilised in palliative care. Box Hill families can discuss the health care plan at any time, to ensure everyone is comfortable with the level of care. Our compassion is unmatched by any except a family member.
If you’re ready to take the first steps towards choosing the nursing home Burwood families love for your loved one, get in touch with us today. We can answer any additional questions you have about what a life at Vermont Aged Care would be like, as well as any queries about our dining services, room size and cost, our registered nurses or the option for respite care in Box Hill. To get started, simply send us an email at info@vermontagedcare.com.au or call us on 873 5300 and speak to a friendly member of our team. We look forward to hearing from you and hope to meet you soon.
